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Time Lapse video of cloud formations in the hills of eastern Ohio. Start the video looking due east for a nice sunrise and then looking looking west to look into the weather front moving into the area. From a remote camera on top of a 300' tower on top of a 300' hill in southern Tuscarawas county, Ohio.