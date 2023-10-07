President Trump Talks About His Support for Rep. Jim Jordan as House Speaker
President Trump talks about his support for Rep. Jim Jordan as House Speaker: “He’s been very successful, very respected.”
Watch LIVE➡️ https://bit.ly/plutorav
Watch the full interview here: https://rumble.com/v3ng02q-john-solomon-and-guest-co-host-rebecca-weber-of-amac-their-2024-presidentia.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.