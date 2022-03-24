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Mayor of Kupyansk, Ukraine turned to Zelensky & said that he would consider him Guilty if Something Happened to his Child that was Kidnapped by the SBU (Security Agency of Govt Ukraine) - 032422
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170 views • March 24, 2022
The mayor of Kupyansk turned to Volodymyr Zelensky and said that he would consider him guilty if something happened to his child. According to the mayor, the SBU kidnapped her daughter and threatened to kill her.
The reason why the SBU is terrorizing the mayor is that Kupyansk came under the control of the RF Armed Forces without a fight.
The reason why the SBU is terrorizing the mayor is that Kupyansk came under the control of the RF Armed Forces without a fight.
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