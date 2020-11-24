Gates Briefing CIA on Operation "FUNVAC"

According to this date-stamped and codified video that was leaked from the DoD, Billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates [or someone who looks and sounds remarkably like him] briefed a small group of CIA agents in Room BC232 at the Pentagon on 04/13/2005, giving them details on how to use coronavirus vaccines to eliminate what the he and the agents in attendance called the "fanatic" gene (VMAT2) from the brains of Christian fundamentalists and other individuals that the U.S. government deems a threat.If the video is truly authentic, and I do believe it is, due to the fact that the [fully traceable] DoD timestamp and recording ID can be clearly seen on the original [unaltered] layer of the video, a then 49-year-old Gates can be heard telling agents that the human VMAP2 gene, also known as the "God gene," can be altered using a vaccine.It's worth noting that Gates has spoken publicly many times about using vaccines to alter human perception and behavior.Nevertheless, according to the man on the video who, in my opinion, does appears to look and sound just like Gates, with his unique vocal cadence and peculiar speech patterns, says a "project research team" was able to map out notate a rather drastic difference in expression between to sample sets of human test subjects which he referred to as sample sets "A" and "B."He also says, "So, our hypothesis is that these are fanatical people that have overexpression of the VMAP2 gene and by vaccinating them against this, we will eliminate this behavior," he told the agents.Shockingly, one agent who attended the briefing mentioned spreading a virus to contain this independent thought process in individuals, which raises a major red flag especially since there is a major push right now to vaccinate not only all Americans and the entire world for that matter against COVID-19.One agent can be heard asking Gates "So, are you suggesting that I take a CT scan with me when I’m evaluating people to determine whether I need to put a bullet in their head?"Gates replied by saying that there is no need to do CT scans in the field because “the virus would immunize against this VMAP2 gene and that would have the effect that you see here which would essentially turn a fanatic into a "normal person" and we think that that will have major effects.”An agent then asked Gates "So, how do you propose this would be dispersed -- via aerosol?"Astonishingly, Gates responded by admitting there is a plan to spread the virus using a coronavirus such as the Flu as a cover.Gates said, "So, the present plan and the tests we have done so far have used respiratory viruses such as the flu or coronaviruses and we believe that this is a satisfactory way to get exposure to the largest part of the population -- most of us have been exposed to both of those viruses and we’re quite confident that this will be a very successful approach."He identified the project in question as as "FUNVAC."My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...