Dr. Ana - Maria Zee: Biden's Universal Nano-Tech Vax & "Zombie" Blood, China War-Games Hypersonic Strike on US Carriers, NATO Arsenals "Empty," The Coming Crisis of US Cities, BRICS Updates: 06.20.23

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My Interview With Maria Zeee – Biden’s Universal Nanotechnology Vaccine & “Zombie” Blood

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-ana-mihalcea-bidens-universal-nanotechnology-vaccine-zombie-blood/

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Chinese scientists war-game hypersonic strike on US carrier group in South China Sea

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3221495/chinese-scientists-war-game-hypersonic-strike-us-carrier-group-south-china-sea

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NATO arsenals ‘empty’ – Stoltenberg

https://www.rt.com/news/578307-nato-stoltenberg-arsenals-empty/

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The Coming Crisis Of Cities: Get Out Now While You Still Can

https://ussanews.com/2023/06/19/the-coming-crisis-of-cities-get-out-now-while-you-still-can/

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Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to launch P2P digital gold token platform

https://cryptotvplus.com/2023/06/reserve-bank-of-zimbabwe-to-launch-p2p-digital-gold-token-platform/

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Expanding the BRICS group is a compelling opportunity for growth and cooperation

https://www.arabianbusiness.com/opinion/expanding-the-brics-group-is-a-compelling-opportunity-for-growth-and-cooperation

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Congress Tells Treasury Secretary to "Prepare for China to DUMP U.S. Treasuries"

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/congress-tells-treasury-secretary-to-prepare-for-china-to-dump-u-s-treasuries

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Read the full reports by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

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Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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