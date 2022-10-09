20 Million Xinjiang People Were Confined to Their Homes After 97 COVID Cases Detected

https://gnews.org/post/p1u5b3fbd
2022/10/08 Authorities in Xinjiang have imposed the most severe lockdown yet in the region of 22 million people. Everyone is confined to their homes. All types of public transport are suspended. More than 90% of flights have been canceled
