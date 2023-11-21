Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
American Marine Veteran In Russian Gun Expo! Moscow Is Loaded!
channel image
The Prisoner
8858 Subscribers
Shop now
339 views
Published Yesterday

Americans are not the only ones with Gun culture! I visit a Russian expo for weapons and body armor! Join me to see what sort of things people in Moscow do!

Plate Carrier +: https://wartechgear.com

Kevlar and SAPI plate: http://bastion-arms.ru

Weapon Attachments: https://www.key-arma.ru

Mirrored - Wild Siberia

Thanks to John M/Carl J for Link

Keywords
gun rightsgunsrussia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket