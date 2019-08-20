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Into the Fire - Press for Truth - REFUSE to be silenced
Bin Rotblut
Bin Rotblut
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29 views • August 20, 2019
Press for Truth showes how they get obstructed and threatened in the US when they try to report. Many civilians that demonstrate peaceful are intimidate.

Möge jeder, speziell die uns unterdrücken und verletzen, erfüllt werden mit Frieden und Freude, Liebe und Licht.
Gott mit uns.

Buchvorschlag: Wahrheit sagen,Teufel jagen von Gerard Menuhin
Unsere Geschichte wurde von Siegermächten geschrieben. Wahrheit liegt im Auge des Betrachters. Besser, Gedanken schaffen Realität. Sind unsere Gedanken manipuliert, erschaffen wir eine manipulierte Umgebung / Welt.
Herunterladen als Pdf, mit ausdrücklicher freundlicher Genehmigung der Verfassers Gerard Menuhin.
https://bumibahagia.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/menuhin-gerard_wahrheit-sagen-teufel-jagen.pdf

FAIR USE STATEMENT
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107.

For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/
Keywords
terrorlife1984liveinfosupresionintimidatefreepressverpruegelt
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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