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VACCINATED AND LOST HER LEG. BUT AT LEAST SHE WON'T HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT GETTING COVID RIGHT? WRONG.
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193 views • October 23, 2021
So her adverse reaction caused the loss of a limb. All to escape the over rated flu called covid. Seriously? Source: DUBsential on BNT. More from around the crazy covid clown world:
CHILDREN UNDER MILITARY ESCORT SECRETLY VACCINATED AT U.S. MIDDLE SCHOOLS - OVER 300 CHILDREN KILLED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bnG0s0cc8IOe/
CHILDREN UNDER MILITARY ESCORT SECRETLY VACCINATED AT U.S. MIDDLE SCHOOLS - OVER 300 CHILDREN KILLED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bnG0s0cc8IOe/
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