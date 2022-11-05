Lebanon another Domino to Fall in the Unstoppable Wave of Bitcoin Adoption

The Lebanese currency has failed, and the banks are not allowing its citizens to withdraw their money. And of course, the population begins to gravitate to an asset that cannot be seized or controlled by a centralized authority which is #bitcoin.The bitcoin adoption continues around the world. #bitcoinadoption #lebanon #elsalvador





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more