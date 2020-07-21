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How to meet God
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29 views • July 21, 2020
Can I actually talk to God? Does he care enough to listen and respond? How do I get to meet the creator of the universe? What role does Jesus Christ play? Answers to these questions and more are just one click away.
God is very interested in you. He wants to talk to you as much as you want to talk to him. But there is only one way to get to know God and that is through his son Jesus Christ.
God is very interested in you. He wants to talk to you as much as you want to talk to him. But there is only one way to get to know God and that is through his son Jesus Christ.
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