Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EXPLAINED Why THIS solution for our energy crisis WILL FAIL
201 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Oct 5, 2022 The United Nations now is demanding that central banks stop their rate hikes to reduce inflation. BUT, they’re also recommending those banks switch to price controls instead. THE EU already has been contemplating price caps for weeks now, thanks Europe's skyrocketing energy costs. But controlling these prices will NOT WORK. In this clip, Glenn explains why this latest solution for the world's energy and economic problems WILL fail…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6eFTUrQb2M


Keywords
economyununited nationseuropean unioneuglenn beckfinanceprice controlsenergy crisisenergy costsprice capssolution will fail

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket