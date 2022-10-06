EXPLAINED Why THIS solution for our energy crisis WILL FAIL

Glenn Beck





Oct 5, 2022 The United Nations now is demanding that central banks stop their rate hikes to reduce inflation. BUT, they’re also recommending those banks switch to price controls instead. THE EU already has been contemplating price caps for weeks now, thanks Europe's skyrocketing energy costs. But controlling these prices will NOT WORK. In this clip, Glenn explains why this latest solution for the world's energy and economic problems WILL fail…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6eFTUrQb2M



