Radical Truth #31 - Keep Churches Full

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Make Churches Full Again” (Episode 29) was BANNED on YouTube in less than ten-minutes. This follow-up episode presents new information which not only reinforces the need to ‘Make Churches Full Again,’ but also why we need to ‘Keep Churches Full.'
WATCH 'Make Churches Full Again' (Ep. 29) Here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PILJHynXrEKm/
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate