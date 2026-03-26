More Joe Kent Kayfabe

...if you’re a glutton for punishment.

Setting aside the drama, this Joe Kent thing is significant in two ways:

• He is the first member of Team Trump to defect and pull a Hollywood Hogan act.

• He called out Israel.

Republican WrestleMania baby!

It is scripted — but does it serve some strategic purpose?





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (25 March 2026)

https://youtu.be/YqtzbmaXvS8