Minority voters ‘completely disenchanted’ with the Democrats

Political journalist John Fund says he believes former president Donald Trump’s support among minority voters is higher than the traditional Republican.
“One of the reasons for that is not so much that they are becoming Republicans, but they are completely disenchanted with the Democrats who they feel take them for granted,” he told Sky News host James Morrow.
According to the latest New York Times/Siena poll, President Biden is trailing former president Donald Trump in five of the six most important battleground states.
Mr Fund noted that many black men under the age of 35 are very entrepreneurial and want to get ahead.
“I believe there is a real potential for Trump among ambitious and aspirational black younger men.”
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.