My Sister Almost Got Buried!

Join us for a candid conversation between Stefan and a caller who shares her poignant journey of overcoming childhood struggles, family obstacles, and intricate relationships. The caller vulnerably opens up about various hardships in her past, experiences with her husband's challenges, and personal struggles with self-identity. Stefan delves into the complexities of her familial dynamics, the importance of setting boundaries, and prioritizing her own well-being while navigating challenging relationships. They explore the impact of childhood neglect on adult behaviors, emphasizing the significance of breaking harmful patterns and fostering a healthy environment for her son. The caller's journey of resilience and growth is highlighted, showcasing her courage in confronting personal obstacles and striving for healing.





