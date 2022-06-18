Miles Chats with Dr. Wenzi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p6ea228c
We can’t always be well prepared when facing diseases and problems. Especially our Chinese who always say happy things, good news, but not say the truth.However, when you meet problems, what you need to hear is the truth