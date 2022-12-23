12/22/22: OMNIBUS GRINCH BOY! Satan’s Elves Vs BIG Christmas Wins! #KariLake #Advent - You Are Free TV

12/22/22: Zelensky’s woeful performance in Congress last night pushed the Ominbus Bill through the Senate, which threatens American Sovereignty and neutered our Republican House for the coming 2023 Budget season. We have traitors intent on destroying America. We are in Advent, and it is time to focus on individual responsibility as we Fight for our Republic. Please Pray for God’s Intervention and focus your Love and Spiritual Intentions on God, Repentance and taking Action in 2023....
Here are the links for today’s video:
PRESIDENT TRUMP Calls out Republicans voting for the Omnibus Bill:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/bill-will-make-border-worse-will-make-crime-worse-will-make-economy-worse-will-make-inflation-worse-president-trump-spending-bill/
Flash Freeze and Flood "Cyclone Bomb" geoengineering Warfare over Christmas:
https://nypost.com/2022/12/22/east-coast-flooding-threat-from-bomb-cyclone-likely-near-superstorm-sandy-levels/
PLEASE CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVES as they prepare to pass the criminal Omnibus Bill:
202-225-3121
To make your opinions known to the Senate:
202-224-3121
Here are the Republican traitors who sold out your grandchildren and America voting for the $1.7T Omnibus:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/senate-passes-1-7-trillion-omnibus-bill-68-29-vote-sends-legislation-house/
https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/merchant-of-death-viktor-bout-visits-russian-occupied-city-of-luhansk-in-eastern-ukraine-articleshow.html
https://www.kyivpost.com/russias-war/zelensky-visits-donbas-near-difficult-ukraine-front.html
https://www.euronews.com/2022/12/22/ukraine-war-defence-minister-shoigu-has-visited-frontline-troops-claims-russia
Fulton Co, GA Scotus to hear case on Election Fraud:
https://www.georgiarecord.com/breaking-georgia-supreme-court-reverses-lack-of-standing-in-2020-election-case/
SBF released on "Bail Bond" $250M while FTX execs do plea deal:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/caroline-ellison-and-gary-wang-agreed-to-plead-guilty-to-ftx-charges-here-s-what-to-know-about-the-crypto-meltdown-and-what-s-next/ar-AA15zinw
Kari LAKE lawsuit exposes massive Fraud:
https://www.revolver.news/2022/12/kari-lake-trial-insane-explosive-bombshells/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/breaking-arizona-county-elections-director-scott-jarrett-admits-printer-settings-switched-election-day-purpose-video/
RNC Racketeering explained by Sigel Chattah:
https://www.onenewspage.com/video/20221219/15247229/Sigal-Chattah-The-Suspicious-Actions-Of-The-RNC.htm
