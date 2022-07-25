My Gift To Climate Alarmists

This is my most concise expose of climate fraud. Please pass it around to everyone you know and your elected officials. The video is short, but cuts right to the heart of the matter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8455KEDitpU&t=60s

Pulling Back the Curtain on Junk Science: How Climate Alarmists Manipulate the Presentation of Data

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/25/how-climate-alarmists-manipulate-data-presentation/