It’s War Everywhere You Look-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 29 2024

Republicans blasted President Joe Biden after the U.S. military announced three American troops were killed and 25 injured in a drone attack in Jordan on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, U.S. Central Command announced that three U.S. service members were killed and 25 injured from a one-way attack drone that hit a military base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border. “Joe Biden emboldened Iran for years by tolerating attacks on our troops, bribing the ayatollahs with billions of dollars, and appeasing them to no end. He left our troops as sitting ducks and now three are dead and dozens wounded, sadly as I’ve predicted would happen for months,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said in a statement. It’s war, baby, everywhere you look.

“And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.” Matthew 24:6 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, America has become a powder keg and seems ready to explode. In Texas, civil war between that state and the pro-borderless policies of the Biden administration are coming to a head as citizens militia groups and an armed trucker convoy called ‘God’s Army prepare to battle federal forces. As if that wasn’t enough, the US military, already exchanging missile fire with the Houthis in the Red Sea, have now been hit by an Iranian drone strike in Jordan, killing 3 soldiers and wounding dozens of others. Many key Republicans are right now calling for all-out war with Iran, will they get it? As America veers towards a seemingly unavoidable conflict with Iran, Israel is still very much at war with Hamas in Gaza. Today on the Podcast we will discuss economic turmoil, cyber warfare, proxy warfare, the technological arms race, and all the nasty things that Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates are up to now.