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How Humanity is Being Controlled, Kill Switches, AI; Body, Cell & Brain Frequency w/ Dr. Cyrus Parsa
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131 views • April 24, 2020
Sarah Westall

Contact [email protected] to obtain Antibody kits and to learn more. Let's save our country from an economic collapse and from fear!

Dr. Cyrus Parsa joins the program to discuss years of research that eventually led him to realize that humanity was on a collusion course with self destruction. He explains who is behind this agenda and how we can work to slow and eventually end this madness. You can learn more about Dr. Cyrus Parsa at https://theaiorganization.com/

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

See the exclusive interview with Dr. Cyrus Parsa @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall. Patreons will also receive discounts on C60gel caps, Tetrogen, & much more!

Support this program by supporting my affiliates and by purchasing great products @ http://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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