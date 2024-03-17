Create New Account
1 year of carnivore diet, 250 plus eggs a month, what are the results? thriving with blood cancer.
DC Learning to Live
25 Subscribers
143 views
Published a day ago

Now 51, in 2012 I was told I had less than 2% chance to live 2 months, then the same again in 2014. I was very high stage 4 Follicular Lymphoma blood cancer, and only 1 kidney working at 12%. Many operations, R-CHOP chemo, Radiation, then 14 months of Rituximab chemo, then Bendamustine chemotherapy, then a stem-cell transplant. 5.5yrs stuck in bed. Afterwards I could move, I couldn't even breath. NOW-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzIB1MUS3w0&t=364s #carnivorediet #carnivore #weightloss #healthy #cancer

healthcancermedicineweight losscarnivore dietblood cancer

