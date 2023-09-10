Create New Account
'I Believe that the Middle East Will Become the New Europe' - Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman - 


I believe that the Middle East will become the new Europe. In 5 years, Saudi Arabia will be a completely different country.


This is a war in Saudi Arabia. This is my war. I want to see the Middle East at the top of the world before I die.

