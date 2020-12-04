© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP TODAY: President Trump Delivers His Pivotal Speech on Election Fraud 2020, 12-02-2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • December 04, 2020
The entire recorded speech that President Trump posted on December 2nd concerning the rampant voter and election fraud that is on-going in the 2020 election. The Main Stream Media has ignored this powerful video or have tried to berate it by decontexting and picking it apart. I think everyone deserves the opportunity to listen to and watch the entire speech and decide for themselves.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.