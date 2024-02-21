Julian Assange: Systemic Failure of the Judiciary and Media

Julian Assange uncovered US war crimes - he is in prison now. February 20 and 21, 2024 will decide whether he is to be extradited to the USA - to the "arsonists" interested in covering up their own atrocities. At the same time, the "fire detector" is supposed to be punished! This program shows this reversal of perpetrator and victim is unfortunately no single case. Do we have to lament a justice that has gone bankrupt worldwide, that is - not only - desiring to destroy the last remains of our still existing press freedom?
