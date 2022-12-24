Get Out Of Jail Free

SBF: Freed
* Many questions remain about $250M bond.
* He didn’t have to pay a cent.
* Another scam right in front of our faces.
* How long before this guy flees to somewhere else?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 December 2022
