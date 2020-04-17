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W.H.O. Coverup of Coronavirus' Wuhan Bioweapon Lab Origin Exposed
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55 views • April 17, 2020
Internal Chinese government documents obtained by the Associated Press prove that Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping knew for sure that the outbreak of coronavirus in China was an “epidemic” and was highly contagious between humans in mid January, yet simultaneously China told the World Health Organization (WHO) that there was no “evidence of human-to-human transmission.”
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