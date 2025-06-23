BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Peter Hitchens demolishes Net Zero on BBC Question Time, to the utter dismay of both panellists and audience members.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1 day ago

EPIC: Peter Hitchens demolishes Net Zero on BBC Question Time, to the utter dismay of both panellists and audience members.


"We didn't just close down our coal fired power stations, we blew them up, we were so certain we were right to do so. At the same time, China is building the equivalent of two new coal fired power stations a week. India has a vast expansion programme of coal fired power stations."


"The contribution which this country is making to these outcomes is not merely minimal, it's non-existent. Everything that we do is completely blotted out by what much larger countries are doing to maintain their own power."


"If you want to live in a country where nobody can afford to heat their house... if you want lots of people to lose their jobs because there's no energy, if you want to be cold all the time... then carry on believing that the demand to go for Net Zero is intelligent and thoughtful."


Source:


https://x.com/bbcquestiontime/status/1732904877393575987

peter hitchensdemolishesnet zero on bbc question timeto the utter dismay of both panellists andaudience members
