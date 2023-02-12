Create New Account
(BREAKING NEWS)-MARIA ZEEE__Dr. Ben Tapper - HUGE Lawsuit Filed with RFK Jr. Against BBC, Associated Press, The Washington Post, Reuters!!!
64 views
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday |
Published Feb 12th, 2023

Streamed Feb 10th 2023


Dr. Ben Tapper joins us to discuss the HUGE lawsuit filed against some of the world’s largest legacy news organizations, such as The Washington Post, the Associated Press, Reuters, BBC, and more with plaintiffs including Dr. Tapper, RFK Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola and others.

To view the press release regarding the lawsuit, visit this link: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/legal_justice/trusted-news-initiative-antitrust-litigation/ 

To view 'The Time Is Now' visit this link: https://thetimeisnow.movie/ 

Keywords
globalistvaxpfizercontrol freaksde-populationmrnaezek34tierney

