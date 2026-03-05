BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Pepe Escobar: Dubai’s CIA Hub and Money-Laundering Paradise Collapses
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
Pepe Escobar: Dubai’s CIA Hub and Money-Laundering Paradise Collapses

They paralyzed the port of Jebel Ali, which is one of the largest cargo ports on the planet, and they paralyzed Dubai Airport, so Dubai as a business model is dead and is not going to recover. And they attacked CIA cells in Dubai. Everybody knows there are CIA cells in Dubai. I saw them myself years ago during the Taliban era. Dubai is not a country to start with or part of an emirate. Dubai is an enormous special free zone, tax-free, offering immense money-laundering opportunities and, until today, safety and security. This has totally collapsed. They focused on Dubai specifically because it’s one of the key nodes of US intel in the whole of West Asia.

https://trump-towerdubai.com/  LOL

Source @Judge Nap

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
collapsedubaipepe escobarcia hubmoney-laundering paradise
