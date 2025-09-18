During his visit to Windsor, Trump patted King Charles III on the back a serious break in etiquette, protocol

During his visit to Windsor, Trump patted King Charles III on the back.

Two such episodes were captured by American TV channels that were broadcasting the military ceremony at the castle.

Touching the monarch of the United Kingdom is considered a serious breach of royal etiquette.

According to established rules, it is not customary to touch the king without his initiative. The exception is a handshake if the monarch himself extends his hand. In other cases, it is considered proper to limit oneself to a slight bow or nod of the head.

Adding:

Trump declared the Antifa movement a "terrorist organization."

"I am pleased to inform our many US patriots that I am designating Antifa — a sick, dangerous, radically left-wing disaster — as a major terrorist organization. I will also strongly recommend a thorough investigation into the funding sources of Antifa in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices," wrote the US president.

Recall that tensions between the left and right in the US have escalated following the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He was killed by a young man who claimed it was because of 'hatred' towards Kirk.