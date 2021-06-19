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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1033 - Leigh Collins - Report on the crime
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22 views • June 19, 2021
Leigh woke up to Harris, a parolee who had forced his way into her ground-floor apartment through a window, on top of her. He held her at knifepoint and demanded money. After Leigh gave her what money she had, he attempted to rape her, stabbing her several times in the forehead and arms, giving her a black eye, and cutting off parts of her ring and pinkie fingers on her left hand.
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