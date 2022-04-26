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“Propaganda Exposed" Coming May 4th: The Truth about Health Freedom and Big Pharma
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153 views • April 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Big Pharma is LYING to you about cancer.
Ty & Charlene Bollinger join The Stew Peters Show to share the testimony about their website TheTruthAboutCancer.com!
The regime says they are key parts of a "disinformation dozen", who are saving lives through challenging the dogma of Big Pharma and the corrupt CDC.
They have produced a new film, exposing the propaganda of the killer regime:
https://go.propaganda-exposed.com/
Watch this insightful segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12dxg5-propaganda-exposed-coming-may-4th-the-truth-about-health-freedom-and-big-ph.html
Big Pharma is LYING to you about cancer.
Ty & Charlene Bollinger join The Stew Peters Show to share the testimony about their website TheTruthAboutCancer.com!
The regime says they are key parts of a "disinformation dozen", who are saving lives through challenging the dogma of Big Pharma and the corrupt CDC.
They have produced a new film, exposing the propaganda of the killer regime:
https://go.propaganda-exposed.com/
Watch this insightful segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12dxg5-propaganda-exposed-coming-may-4th-the-truth-about-health-freedom-and-big-ph.html
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