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Blaming it on Cold Weather; The Agenda is Completely Falling Apart.
Patriot Strong
Patriot Strong
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61 views • December 07, 2021
The entire agenda is falling apart! "Safe and effective" has been disproven again, with the second death in children 5-11, and a double vaxxed and boosted doctor in Israel tests positive. Bill Gates officially charged with murder in India and new information out about Quantum Dot technology. This and more in today's episode.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy