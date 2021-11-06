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Babylon is fallen: the first pope of the Roman Catholic church (2)
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22 views • November 06, 2021
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Credits to a brother who knows the truth about the deceptions of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.
Was Simon Peter the first pope of the church of Rome? In Acts 8:9-11; 18-20, the apostles met a sorcerer by the name of Simon Magus from Samaria. This is the same Simon Magus who later became the first pope of the church of Rome! Simon Magus was a self-glorifying sorcerer. Are we not seeing the same with the Roman pontiffs?
The father of lies, satan, has his agent in place, the antichrist pope, to lead his new world order, along with the second beast of Revelation 13 – the United States – along with a myriad of secret societies. This video on who the first Roman pontiff shows the deceitfulness and craftiness of satan and his main agent: the antichrist pope of the Vatican, which is satan’s home.
Soon, the antichrist pope, under satan’s influence, will enforce his mark:
“Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] the church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact.” — Catholic Record of London, Ontario, September 1, 1923.
Those who will choose the papal day of rest – the day of the sun or Sunday – over God’s commanded 7th day Sabbath (Exodus 20:8-11) will receive the mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican). Those who do will meet a dreadful outcome as mentioned in Revelaiton 14:9-11 as they will have chose man’s commandment over God’s sacred fourth commandment.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
DCMEDIA Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a brother who knows the truth about the deceptions of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.
Was Simon Peter the first pope of the church of Rome? In Acts 8:9-11; 18-20, the apostles met a sorcerer by the name of Simon Magus from Samaria. This is the same Simon Magus who later became the first pope of the church of Rome! Simon Magus was a self-glorifying sorcerer. Are we not seeing the same with the Roman pontiffs?
The father of lies, satan, has his agent in place, the antichrist pope, to lead his new world order, along with the second beast of Revelation 13 – the United States – along with a myriad of secret societies. This video on who the first Roman pontiff shows the deceitfulness and craftiness of satan and his main agent: the antichrist pope of the Vatican, which is satan’s home.
Soon, the antichrist pope, under satan’s influence, will enforce his mark:
“Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] the church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact.” — Catholic Record of London, Ontario, September 1, 1923.
Those who will choose the papal day of rest – the day of the sun or Sunday – over God’s commanded 7th day Sabbath (Exodus 20:8-11) will receive the mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican). Those who do will meet a dreadful outcome as mentioned in Revelaiton 14:9-11 as they will have chose man’s commandment over God’s sacred fourth commandment.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
DCMEDIA Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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