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🔴2019 HAPPY HANUKKAH Prophecy/singing/dancing see Elisheva Eliyahu pray 3 blessings prayers❗ [2019 Video]
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4 views • December 28, 2019
Happy Hanukkah! Woohoo! This is a time to celebrate Hag Sameach! Oh, oh beloved ones! I am so excited! This is Hanukkah! And if you don't know what that is, this is the time of the— of not only the celebration of [how] in the Second Century BC when the temple was defiled in Jerusalem; that there was only a group of 5 brothers who went against the evil Antiochus who proclaimed himself as GOD and forbid any Torah reading any, any commandment keeping and he actually not only imprisoned but tortured and murdered the Jews who refused to stop their belief in THE ONLY HOLY CREATOR (at that time they knew that was ABBA YAHUVEH). So we also acknowledge as we light these candles, the miracle of the Maccabees and you can read about it in the Book of Maccabees, which you will not find in the KJV Bible. So, you'll have to look it up online and on our Hanukkah page [at https://amightywind.com/en/hanukkah/i...], I tell you exactly where is it written that Sukkot and Hanukkah go together and they could not do their Sukkot at that time so they had to wait until Hanukkah because of the desecration of the Temple They waited until Hanukkah. Now, we know that YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH was conceived at that time of Hanukkah and HE is THE ONLY ETERNAL LIGHT and that LITTLE BABY, that LITTLE FETUS was put in the womb of a virgin, young Hebrew woman by the Hand of the RUACH HA KODESH To see more about that read Prophecies 89 & 90 that was given to me and the Jews know it is true [of a FEMININE RUACH HA KODESH]. . I want to tell everyone this is a time of miracles! All you have to do is repent! Ask YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH for the forgiveness of your sins! And confess them and tell HIM you're sorry. HE paid the PRICE for you at Calvary HE was crucified for those sins! HE said, "This BLOOD of for you!" And that's why at the very ending I'm going to add the Salvation Prayer that was given to me as well as the story of One Minute until Midnight, a painting that is priceless —you will see the open vision that I had of Heaven and [of] YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH This is a time of miracles so when you're lighting those Hanukkah— Hanukkiah It's called a Hanukkiah When you're lighting the Hanukkiah what you're doing is, you're also in prayer, remembering— expect miracles! Expect miracles— of being delivered from the hand of the reprobate enemies!
Prophecy Excerpt
YAHUSHUA speaks: "MY beloved Elisheva Eliyahu I’m giving you new instructions as THE HEAD of AmightyWind Ministry and I want you to tell the congregation Behold, I YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH order you MY beloved Elisheva Eliyahu to do a new thing with the HOLY TRINITY’S Ministry, AmightyWind; and on Hanukkah, I want this celebration of the Festival of Booths to continue. I want it to be a celebration just as you did with the sukkah in the Festival of Booths (Sukkot) so too [such celebration], during the time of Hanukkah. For this is the time your MESSIAH was placed by the beautiful Hand of the RUACH HA KODESH —the Invisible Hand into MY birth mother Miriam’s womb Should you not celebrate that? You celebrate MY birth. And now I’m asking you to celebrate the time of Hanukkah in the same way, with these eight days For I AM THE ETERNAL GUIDING LIGHT; I AM THE REASON Hanukkah is named the Festival of Lights! The building of the sukkah were instructions given (Lv 23) which foreshadowed MY birth in a 'stable' in Bethlehem (Lk 2:1-20)."
Please Visit http://amightywind.com
***
Full song "Don't Muzzle MY Prophets" as heard in outro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7hYOKZN22w
Prophecy Excerpt
YAHUSHUA speaks: "MY beloved Elisheva Eliyahu I’m giving you new instructions as THE HEAD of AmightyWind Ministry and I want you to tell the congregation Behold, I YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH order you MY beloved Elisheva Eliyahu to do a new thing with the HOLY TRINITY’S Ministry, AmightyWind; and on Hanukkah, I want this celebration of the Festival of Booths to continue. I want it to be a celebration just as you did with the sukkah in the Festival of Booths (Sukkot) so too [such celebration], during the time of Hanukkah. For this is the time your MESSIAH was placed by the beautiful Hand of the RUACH HA KODESH —the Invisible Hand into MY birth mother Miriam’s womb Should you not celebrate that? You celebrate MY birth. And now I’m asking you to celebrate the time of Hanukkah in the same way, with these eight days For I AM THE ETERNAL GUIDING LIGHT; I AM THE REASON Hanukkah is named the Festival of Lights! The building of the sukkah were instructions given (Lv 23) which foreshadowed MY birth in a 'stable' in Bethlehem (Lk 2:1-20)."
Please Visit http://amightywind.com
***
Full song "Don't Muzzle MY Prophets" as heard in outro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7hYOKZN22w
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