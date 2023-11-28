Create New Account
US Navy Medical Officer Exposes DoD Reports of Surge in Cardiac Problems Post COVID-19 Vax
U.S. Navy Medical Officer Exposes Defense Department Data Showing Alarming Increase in Heart-Related Issues Among Pilots Following COVID-19 Vaccination: Myocarditis Up by 151%, Heart Failure by 973%


full story: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/u-s-navy-medical-officer-exposes-defense-department/

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

