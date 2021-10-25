Preparing for Food Shortages Using Your Garden

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Buy Emergency Food (25 Year Shelf Life) - https://bit.ly/3APxMy4
JADAM Books:
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JADAM Organic Pest and Disease Control - https://amzn.to/3kbhJp9
JADAM 100 Herbs Natural Pesticides - https://amzn.to/3dYpY3M
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MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: http://bit.ly/35mcSaX
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://bit.ly/3uf24HU
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer: http://shrsl.com/21bnf
Farmer's Friend Tools: http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Join FromTheField (Netflix for Regen Ag): http://bit.ly/2P2xv86
10% off Bokashi use 'nature77' - https://bit.ly/2VzYAzp
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RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM
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0:00 Meet Spicy Moustache
0:27 What's This Video About
1:43 Talking about Food Shortages
3:02 Using animals for self sufficiency
6:33 Creating Your Own Garden Inputs
10:13 Self Sufficiency in a City
14:34 Food Storage and Preparation
17:17 Gardening Tips for More Food
22:20 Grow Bags: Small Space Growing
25:00 Rainwater Collection for Garden and Drinking
28:21 Final Thoughts and Recommendations
#foodshortage #gardening #growyourownfood
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