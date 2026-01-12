Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh Crime Caught on Camera: Nebraska State Capital PragerU Founders Museum Scandal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh removed portraits from a PragerU exhibit in the Capitol on January 7, 2026, citing rule concerns. This act raised questions about legal violations, potential psychological factors, and legislative impacts, drawing attention to governance and accountability in state politics.
See the original raw security camera footage, read the full article, and view supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/nebraska-state-senator-machaela-cavanaugh
