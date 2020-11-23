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Are Vaccines Safe? What are the real facts? Statistics and Doctors & Scientists Are Speaking Out About the Dangers of Vaccines
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123 views • November 23, 2020
A staggering number of doctors and scientists are speaking out about the dangers of vaccines. When you over-vaccinate you ship people toward allergy and auto-immunity. The common perception is that vaccines are safe and effective, and safety or efficacy concerns are not fact based. But what are the real facts?
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com
Credits to and subscribe , https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Are-Vaccines-Safe--What-are-the-real-facts--Statistics-and-Doctors---Scientists-Are-Speaking-Out-About-the-Dangers-of-Vaccines:1
Quote , The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease. William Osler
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com
Credits to and subscribe , https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Are-Vaccines-Safe--What-are-the-real-facts--Statistics-and-Doctors---Scientists-Are-Speaking-Out-About-the-Dangers-of-Vaccines:1
Quote , The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease. William Osler
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