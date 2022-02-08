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Look at All Sides Before Jumping to Conclusions!
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10 views • February 08, 2022
Propaganda and censorship have never been so extreme in the US, Canada, and around the TV-watching world. You will never get the truth from mainstream media, now known as "mainstream propaganda." There are many, many other sources of solid information not controlled by psychopathic billionaires.
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