ALEX JONES FULL SHOW — 7/1/26

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FULL WEDNESDAY ALEX JONES SHOW: Trump Briefed On “All-Out War” Plans As Iran Tells US ‘Muzzle Your Pets In Tel Aviv!’ PLUS, 47 Launches New Plan To Ban Anchor Babies After SCOTUS' Treasonous Ruling! Dr. Kirk Elliott Joins Alex Jones To Warn That The AI Bubble Is Beginning To Burst And That, Combined With Accelerating Inflation, It Is Creating a Perfect Storm That Could Trigger a New Global Great Depression! New Pentagon Analysis Reveals That A Mass Infrastructure Failure Could Kill Up To 90% Of The Population In The First 18 Months Alone! In Addition, Former Navy SEAL & Counterterrorism Expert Matt Bracken Raises The Alarm That Economic Crises, Fuel Shortages, & Famines Are To Come From Trump & Netanyahu's Failing War With Iran! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — 7/1/26