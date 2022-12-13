Is King James a black man? 🤔

King James was a moor or black-man of Israelite descent our history was taken and hidden and many of our moore nobles, rulers and ancestry was repainted white. Even the original picture of the last supper. The Vatican has so much of our artifacts and history locked away so the world will continue to believe we were and are no one. Truth is race does matter and so does the history of who we were. People should be treated equally but in order to do that we have to see the TRUTH 👁️





Thanks For Watching! Subscribe, Like, Dislike, Comment, Don't Comment, Don't Matter........





Other Platforms:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/christdagoyim/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/willobeingwillo1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/willobeingwillo





https://linktr.ee/iamblackchrist





#kingjames #blackman #willobeingwillo