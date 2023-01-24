A new word coined at the recent World Economic Forum summit in Davos was 'polycrisis'. Learn how the elites plan on controlling the population through what they call 'the four motivating factors' or terror: 1) traumatizing events, 2) climate anxiety, 3) illness and 4) food insecurity.





