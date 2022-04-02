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'"A new reality is taking shape: the unipolar world is irretrievably receding into the past and a multipolar world is being born.
This is an objective process that cannot be stopped.
There won't be one single ruler in this new reality....
Nobody on Earth will be considered a second-rate player. All nations are equal and sovereign."
https://twitter.com/mfa_russia/status/1509518373792755720?s=19