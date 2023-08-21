The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! No More Fear, Christ's Peeps Take Action!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'
On today's show we give you a prime example and answer to the question: What can I do? There is seemingly only so much we can do as individuals, but each one of us carry the light that never dims and once we take action for our children, families on the whole, communities, cities and the world, then we pave the way for Christ's return to Earth. So get to praying, filling yourself up with the word of God and take action against the works of the kingdom of darkness. Brighter days are ahead! Let's Rock!
Video Credits:
Pronoun POSSIE Loses Their Minds When Teacher REFUSES To Call Children Their Preferred Pronouns
Grassroots Army
@GrassrootsArmy
https://www.youtube.com/@GrassrootsArmy
Tourniquet - Crank the Knife
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3OI2H7Q
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3OBh7X6
Tourniquet - Topic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqTEmIGRxzBceo9VwXt1pqA
Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
On US Sports Radio
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.