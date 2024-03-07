Total Eclipse with Sheila Holm

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Sheila Holm talks about the Total Eclipse, which will take place in the U.S. on April 8th, 2024. This will be the third eclipse since 2017. Sheila explains the significance of three eclipses over the course of a few years is actually rare.
