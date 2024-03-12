Catholic Manhood Discussions: Positive Stories About The CMCS Men’s Forums.

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net
Many of you have attended our Men’s Forums in recent years, with this discussion listen about the benefits and experiences or memories from the Forum that touched our lives.
The Keynote will be Father Dan Brandt. Chicago Police Dept. Chaplain.
The unique aspect of our Forums has been the group discussions, as the guy’s thrive on connecting the dots with each other about how we as men are to live out our Catholic virtues. For this reason Forum seating is limited to 100 seats to facilitate discussion opportunity.
Click here to register for the event. See you there!
