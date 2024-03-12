Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Catholic Manhood Discussions: Positive Stories About The CMCS Men’s Forums.
channel image
cmcsmen
8 Subscribers
9 views
Published a day ago

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

Many of you have attended our Men’s Forums in recent years, with this discussion listen about the benefits and experiences or memories from the Forum that touched our lives.

The Keynote will be Father Dan Brandt. Chicago Police Dept. Chaplain.

The unique aspect of our Forums has been the group discussions, as the guy’s thrive on connecting the dots with each other about how we as men are to live out our Catholic virtues. For this reason Forum seating is limited to 100 seats to facilitate discussion opportunity.

Click here to register for the event. See you there!


Keywords
chicagospiritualityreligioncatholicmanhoodforumbreakfastfrank-j-casellacatholic-men-chicago-southland

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket