Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah told us once what it means to lose Syria.

(secretary-general of Hezbollah, Lebanon, assonated by Israel in 2024)

Hezbollah under Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s command pledged all their means to save Syria from the grave danger of terrorism, the party jeopardized everything because they understood what the fall of Syria means for the future of the region. Sadly, we witnessed this day now and we only hope for the better to come.