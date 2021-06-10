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Intimacy, Fertility and Hormone Health
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35 views • June 10, 2021
If you're experiencing pain, discomfort, lack of sensation or lack of control in your pelvic regions (which is very common), this one's for you. If you'd like some help with age-related hormone challenges -- again, this one's for you.
If you're struggling with fertility or experiencing difficulties in the intimacy department, those are two other big topics that we'll be diving into tonight.
A quick note -- This episode is for all genders. We'll be taking a few side excursions into some fascinating and powerful therapies for women, but these are also empowering to all of us, as we try to be stronger and more informed partners in our relationships.
If you're struggling with fertility or experiencing difficulties in the intimacy department, those are two other big topics that we'll be diving into tonight.
A quick note -- This episode is for all genders. We'll be taking a few side excursions into some fascinating and powerful therapies for women, but these are also empowering to all of us, as we try to be stronger and more informed partners in our relationships.
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